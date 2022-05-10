HP cabinet approves 200 posts of Ayurveda medical officers

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, which met on Monday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to fill 200 posts of medical officers (Ayurveda) in the Ayush department. Of these, 100 posts would be filled through direct recruitment and the remaining posts on a batch-wise basis.

It was also decided to fill 100 posts of Ayurvedic pharmacists in the Ayush department on a contractual basis. Out of these 100 posts, 52 would be filled through direct recruitment and the remaining 48 on batch-wise basis.

The Cabinet also decided to open a new development block office at Khundian in Kangra district along with the creation and filling up of 14 posts of different categories. As many as 20 panchayats would come under this newly created development block.

The Cabinet decided to fill 32 posts of various categories in the panchayati raj department for its smooth functioning. It also gave its approval for filling up six posts of junior office assistant (IT) on contractual basis through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission in the state election commission.

Nod was also given to fill 25 posts of different categories in the rural development department for strengthening the project director and rural development offices in every district of Himachal.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open labour division office and sub-employment office at Dharmpur in Mandi district along with the creation of requisite posts to facilitate the people of the area.

In order to provide an industry friendly environment to the entrepreneurs, the state cabinet has decided to provide concession on electricity duty to large industrial units in Himachal.

It gave its ex post facto sanction for raising/fixing the existing cut off dates (31.3.2022 and 30.9.2022) for regularisation of the services of contractual appointees, daily waged workers/ contingent paid workers and for conversion of services of part-time workers to daily wages.

It decided to create new patwar circle in Sihotu by reorganising patwar circle of Voda in Sulah sub-tehsil in Kangra district.

The Cabinet decided to open a new block education office at Solan by carving it from elementary education blocks of Kandaghat, Dharampur and Kuthar in the district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet gave its nod to open a new primary school at Raihan village in the education block of Aut.

It also gave its approval to upgrade primary health centre in Rampur Bharapur of Sirmaur district to a community health centre along with the creation and filling up of five posts of different categories to manage this centre.

The Cabinet decided to open a health sub-centre at Kemo in Lahaul and Spiti district and another such centre at Jabalyan of Bilaspur district to facilitate the people.

The Cabinet gave its consent to upgrade veterinary dispensary of Chadna in Sirmaur district to a veterinary hospital along with creation of three posts of different categories. This would benefit people of over five panchayats of the area.

Similarly, it decided to upgrade veterinary dispensary of Haripur in Kullu district to a veterinary hospital along with creation of three posts. This would benefit over five panchayats of the area.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open veterinary dispensaries at Devka Pudlla, Kiari and Sambhalka villages in Nahan Vidhan Sabha area of Sirmaur district along with creation of requisite posts.

It also decided to upgrade veterinary dispensary of Pulbhal in Shimla district to a veterinary hospital along with creation and filling up of three posts of different categories. This would facilitate people of over three panchayats of the area.