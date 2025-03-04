HP cabinet approves tabling CAG report during budget session

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday gave approval to table the CAG report for 2023-24 during the upcoming budget session of the assembly. The cabinet also approved to convert the traditional ‘kattha bhattis’ into boilers under the Indian Boiler Regulations (IBR). The aim is to make the industry energy-efficient, ensuring regulatory compliance and promoting environmental sustainability. The cabinet meeting was organised under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. ‘Kattha’ (catechu) is extracted by boiling the wood of the acacia tree in water and evaporating the liquid. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairs a cabinet meeting on Monday. (HT photo)

The traditional bhattis will have to mandatorily register with the chief inspector of boilers of the state. IBR boilers would be allowed to process 5,435 to 7,500 quintals of khairwood with bark in a year.

The cabinet gave nod to creation and filling up of two posts of senior resident doctors in department of gastroenterology at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties, Chamiana, Shimla. The cabinet also approved the draft governor’s address to be delivered on the inaugural day of the eighth session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on March 10. It gave its approval to table the report 2023-24 of Comptroller and Auditor General in the budget session. The cabinet also decided to create and fill up 145 posts of different categories, including 66 posts in newly upgraded municipal corporations, three in newly upgraded municipal councils, 70 posts in new nagar panchayats and six posts in the directorate of urban development department.