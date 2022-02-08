HP cabinet ministers absent from party, secretariat offices

Even as assembly elections are drawing closer in Himachal, cabinet ministers in the Jai Ram Thakur-led government are not ready to sit in the BJP state office despite the directions in this regard being issued by the state’s top leadership.

The assembly elections are likely to be held in November. Not only this, a very few ministers attend their office at the state secretariat causing people, who come there with their problems, to face inconvenience and return empty-handed.

Even the chief minister, during the cabinet meetings, has instructed the ministers many times to speed up the departmental works by attending the office. Despite this, the situation remains the same. This comes at a time when Jai Ram has signalled a possible cabinet reshuffle.

In many meetings of the government and organisation, instructions have been issued that cabinet ministers should not only attend office at the state secretariat regularly but also at the state party’s office to listen to the grievances of workers and public and resolve them on priority.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Janmanch’, the state government’s flagship public grievances redressal programme, is suspended due to the Covid pandemic.

Party workers and common people either go to the party office or the state secretariat to get their problems resolved.

In the state secretariat, maximum attendance is that of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

One or two ministers attend the office at the state secretariat, that too when chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is present, it has been learnt.

With less than nine months left for elections, the majority of the ministers spend more time in their respective constituencies to improve their prospects.

In a party meeting chaired by BJP’s national vice-president Saudan Singh and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, directions were issued that ministers should to be present at the party offices at regular intervals. Even as the schedule was issued and ministers had started to go to the party offices on alternate days, it continued for only a few days.

When contacted, state party in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said he was busy in assembly elections in Punjab and asked to contact his deputy Sanjay Tandon, who also was unavailable.

In the population-wise largest district Kangra, no minister attends the office at the mini- secretariat at Dharamshala.

Kangra has three ministers Sarveen Chaudhary, Bikram Singh and Rakesh Pathania in the cabinet. Kangra holds importance for it sends 15 legislators to the state assembly and whichever party wins maximum numbers in Kangra forms the government.

