HP | CM Jai Ram Thakur on stone-laying spree in Jawali, Jwalamukhi

: Chief minsiter Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday went on an inauguration and foundation stone-laying spree in Kangra district’s Jawali and Jwalamukhi assembly constituencies.

Thakur performed inaugurations and foundation stones of 19 developmental projects worth ₹105 crore at Bhadoli Kutiyara in the Jawalamukhi assembly constituency.

Addressing a public meeting at Jawalamukhi, the CM announced the opening of the PWD Division at Jawalamukhi and Jal Shakti Vibhag Sub Division at Majheen. He assured that the opening of a nursing college through the Temple Trust would be considered sympathetically.

He said that the state government has ensured that each and every area of the state gets due weightage in the matter of development with special focus on the areas which remained neglected due to one reason or the other.

Maintaining that his government was committed to the uplift of all sections of society, the CM took a dig at Congress claiming that the Congress was always busy with their own development and neglected the poor and the downtrodden.

He said that not even a single scheme was initiated by the previous government which could be remembered for a long whereas, on the other hand, the present state government has initiated several welfare schemes for the welfare of every section of society.

Jwalamukhi MLA and vice-chairman, State Planning Board, Ramesh Chand Dhawala said Himachal under the BJP regime has become a frontrunner state in the matter of development.

Earlier, the chief minister visited Kotla area in the Jawali assembly constituency and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth ₹69.44 crore.

He announced to open a degree college at Kotla and develop the centuries-old Baglamukhi temple complex under the Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein scheme.

“This would be a destination of religious tourism for those visiting Kangra valley,” said the chief minister.