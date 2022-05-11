HP | CM Jai Ram Thakur on stone-laying spree in Jawali, Jwalamukhi
: Chief minsiter Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday went on an inauguration and foundation stone-laying spree in Kangra district’s Jawali and Jwalamukhi assembly constituencies.
Thakur performed inaugurations and foundation stones of 19 developmental projects worth ₹105 crore at Bhadoli Kutiyara in the Jawalamukhi assembly constituency.
Addressing a public meeting at Jawalamukhi, the CM announced the opening of the PWD Division at Jawalamukhi and Jal Shakti Vibhag Sub Division at Majheen. He assured that the opening of a nursing college through the Temple Trust would be considered sympathetically.
He said that the state government has ensured that each and every area of the state gets due weightage in the matter of development with special focus on the areas which remained neglected due to one reason or the other.
Maintaining that his government was committed to the uplift of all sections of society, the CM took a dig at Congress claiming that the Congress was always busy with their own development and neglected the poor and the downtrodden.
He said that not even a single scheme was initiated by the previous government which could be remembered for a long whereas, on the other hand, the present state government has initiated several welfare schemes for the welfare of every section of society.
Jwalamukhi MLA and vice-chairman, State Planning Board, Ramesh Chand Dhawala said Himachal under the BJP regime has become a frontrunner state in the matter of development.
Earlier, the chief minister visited Kotla area in the Jawali assembly constituency and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth ₹69.44 crore.
He announced to open a degree college at Kotla and develop the centuries-old Baglamukhi temple complex under the Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein scheme.
“This would be a destination of religious tourism for those visiting Kangra valley,” said the chief minister.
-
ULB minister’s surprise to Panipat MC: 2 staffers terminated for dereliction of duty
Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta recommended that the services of two outsourced employees be terminated for dereliction of duty during a surprise visit to the Panipat municipal corporation. The minister noted that the mayor's personal assistant Manpreet was absent, though he had been marked present in the register. The staff said that Manpreet, who is related to the mayor Avneet Kaur had gone to Shimla with her.
-
Ludhiana: Shopkeeper held for stalking employee
The Jamalpur police arrested a shopkeeper on Tuesday for stalking his 20-year-old employee and sending her lewd messages. The accused has been identified as Ashfaq of Samrat Colony, Giaspura. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the woman's father. He stated that his daughter worked at Ashfaq's shop and he had been stalking her and used to send her lewd messages, due to which she had to stop going to work.
-
Educational tours to Finland, Switzerland on cards for government school teachers: Bhagwant Mann
In a move aimed at improving the quality of education in the state, Punjab will be sending its government school teachers to other states and countries so that they can observe and replicate the best practices of institutes there. This was announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state, at a private resort in Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana: 16 booked for abducting, thrashing man, teenage son
The Division Number 7 police have booked at least 16 people for kidnapping and thrashing a hair salon owner and his 19-year-old son on Monday night over an old rivalry. The accused have been identified as Sunny Jindal, his brother Bali Jindal and their aides Sarbjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Nikku of Sanjay Gandhi Colony. Twelve of their other accomplices are yet to be identified.
-
Khalistan flags outside HP assembly: Cong hits out at Jai Ram govt, AAP stages protests
With no headway in the case related to the appearance of Khalistani flags and graffiti in the Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharamshala, the Congress trained its guns at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government for overlooking the repeated threats issued by the banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice, while the Aam Aadmi Party staged state-wide protests. Congress president Pratibha Singh urged the government to ensure that sFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is arrested and brought to justice.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics