HP excise department continues crackdown on illegal liquor traders

Excise department continued its crackdown on unauthorised traders in Himachal Pradesh and recovered 6,126 more boxes of illicit liquor.

Separate teams have been formed by the state taxes and excise department, which raided the places with possible illegal liquor stacked in different districts of HP.

Commissioner, state taxes and excise, Yunus said following the leads found from Galu bottling plant in Jogindernagar, a team led by joint commissioner US Rana recovered 2,683 boxes of pure orange liquor from nine retail outlets of the area nearby Palampur, for which vendors could not produce any bills. Apart from this, a difference of 200 boxes was found in a wholesale godown of country liquor.

He said that four cases of storing illicit liquor have been detected by a team of the department during raids in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area. During this, 22 bottles of country liquor have been recovered in two cases, he added.

In another case, nine bottles of English liquor, one bottle and six pints of countrymade liquor were caught in Pirsthan (Nalagarh) during raids.

In all these three cases, action was taken independently by the team and ₹ 55,000 has been recovered from the offenders as fine under Section 67 of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011.

Besides, one box of English liquor and six boxes of countrymade liquor (for sale in Chandigarh) have been recovered from an illegal storehouse near Ramlila Maidan in Nalagarh by a joint team of the department and police. An FIR has been registered in this matter.

Yunus further said that apart from this, the team of Kangra district did a thorough inspection of liquor retail shops of Bairaghatta, Theel, Jambal, Nangal Chowk, Tyamal, Bhawarna, Sulah, Thural, Nagani and Alampur in Palampur area on January 25 and inspected the stock of 2,911 bottles of pure orange country liquor, 38 boxes of pint and 27 boxes.

On Thursday to, the team from Kangra district inspected a local wholesale warehouse of country liquor and during the inspection, stock of 257 bottles of pure orange was found there.

He said that all the licensees have been ordered that till this stock was matched with the stock and sale register according to the passes and bills, till then they should keep this country liquor in their custody and do not sell it in any way.

All these cases would be thoroughly investigated and if irregularities were found, action will be taken against the guilty, he added.