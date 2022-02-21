Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP excise dept cancels licence of Sirmaur liquor factory
HP excise dept cancels licence of Sirmaur liquor factory

HP excise commissioner Yunus Khan said the department was investigating irregularities committed by a liquor factory located at Nariwala in Paonta Sahib
The liquor factory in question had transported about 900 boxes of liquor without any valid pass/permit, said HP excise commissioner. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Continuing its crackdown against illegal liquor traders, the state taxes and excise department has cancelled the licence of a liquor factory in Sirmaur’s Paonta Sahib.

Excise commissioner Yunus Khan said the department was investigating irregularities committed by a liquor factory located at Nariwala in Paonta Sahib.

The high-level investigation found lapses in the manufacturing, handling and transportation of alcohol. The liquor factory in question had transported about 900 boxes of liquor without any valid pass/permit, said the commissioner.

Apart from this, it was also found that the said company had repeatedly violated the terms and conditions of the licence and penal action had already been taken along with a heavy fine.

The department has cancelled the licence of the factory and orders have also been given to seal the unit under the HP Excise Act, Distilleries Rules and HP Bonded Warehouse Rules.

Recently, a team of excise department in Nurpur of Kangra had raided the illegal liquor makers in border area Chhanni Beli adjoining Punjab ad destroyed 85,000 liters of countrymade liquor.

Guv highlights importance of ‘Sangh’ in Indian culture

HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday said ‘sangh’ or organisation could play an important role to establish good thoughts and culture in the society.

He was speaking at ‘Shiv Dhwajarohan’ organised by Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Sansthan, Pantha Ghati under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He expressed concern that people are interpreting the dharma in different ways.

“Adoption of religion does not bring demerit in governance and thoughts,” he said, calling upon the people and organisations who dedicated their lives for the establishment of religion to protect rich cultural heritage.

