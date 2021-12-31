HP health department reviews vaccination drive prep for teens

Himachal Pradesh’s health department on Thursday reviewed the preparation for vaccination drive for teenagers between 15 and 18 years of age beginning on January 3.

Secretary, health, Amitabh Awasthi chaired the meeting of the state task force committee for Covid vaccination in Shimla wherein he reviewed the preparation for vaccination of those in the 15 to 18 years age group and precautionary dose for people above 60 years with comorbidities.

The secretary said as per the decision of the ministry of health and family welfare, Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years would start from January 3, 2022. He said there are 3,57,450 beneficiaries in classes 9 to 12, who would be vaccinated in 2,797 government schools of the state.

The beneficiaries of this group would be given Covaxin, he added. The eligible children of this age group can book appointments by self-registration through an existing account on CoWIN or by creating a new account through a mobile number. Online or on-site (walk-in) appointments can also be booked at the nearest government high school and senior secondary school.

The precautionary dose for health care workers (HCWs), front-line workers (FLWs) and 60 years and above population with comorbidities, who have received two doses, would be provided from January 10, 2022. The prioritisation and sequencing of precautionary dose would be on completion of nine months (that is 39 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose.

As many as 96,200 eligible people would be vaccinated with precautionary dose, including 32,663 HCWs, 61,431 FLWs and 10,530 of those above 60 years.