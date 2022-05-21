Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

HP Police rank first in completing passport verification reports

A press statement said in the financial year 2021-22, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued verification reports, which are sought by the regional passport office, in an average time of 1.67 days, thereby securing the first place among all states in the country
The HP Police said they had brought down the time from 70 days in 2016 to 1.67 days in 2021. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on May 21, 2022 04:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Police have been ranked number one among all states in the country in terms of completing police verification reports for issuance of passports, jumping six slots in a year.

The police said they had brought down the time from 70 days in 2016 to 1.67 days in 2021.

Overall, 41,542 applications received at various police stations across Himachal Pradesh for verification reports were completed.

The highest 2,918 police verification reports were issued by Una Sadar police station, followed by Haroli with 1,812 reports, Hamirpur 1,312 and Nurpur 1,044.

