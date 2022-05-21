HP Police rank first in completing passport verification reports
Himachal Pradesh Police have been ranked number one among all states in the country in terms of completing police verification reports for issuance of passports, jumping six slots in a year.
A press statement said in the financial year 2021-22, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued verification reports, which are sought by the regional passport office, in an average time of 1.67 days, thereby securing the first place among all states in the country.
The police said they had brought down the time from 70 days in 2016 to 1.67 days in 2021.
Overall, 41,542 applications received at various police stations across Himachal Pradesh for verification reports were completed.
The highest 2,918 police verification reports were issued by Una Sadar police station, followed by Haroli with 1,812 reports, Hamirpur 1,312 and Nurpur 1,044.
Special drive to curb underage driving starts across city, say traffic police
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police on Friday launched a three-day drive to keep a check on underage driving across the city, said the officials. The drive has been implemented across all the stretches in the city, and the number of fines issued on Friday will be tabulated on Saturday, said the officials. The traffic police issues multiple fines for underage driving, driving without a valid licence, and also allowing someone unauthorised to drive a vehicle.
Paper leak case: Oppn turns heat on Himachal DGP Kundu
Even as the Himachal government has announced to hand over the police recruitment paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Aam Aadmi Party, have turned up the heat on Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and director general of police Sanjay Kundu.
RS Bhath takes charge as Manesar civic body’s joint commissioner II
Gurugram: RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), took additional charge as the joint commissioner II of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday. According to Bhath, areas of immediate focus will include dealing with illegal colonies, good sanitation services, and updating the property taxation service. Random checks were also conducted at Sehrawan village, along with senior sanitation inspector Vijay Kaushik. Bhath also reviewed development work of the 44ft Manesar-Sikanderpur Badha road.
Jai Ram doles out projects worth ₹102 crore at Congress bastion Rohru
With elections to the Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the BJP is making a determined bid to make inroads into Congress-held constituencies. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday doled out projects worth ₹102 crore to the Rohru assembly segment, a strong Congress citadel. The Congress has been winning elections from Rohru since 1951.
Stalling a file will to lead to suspension, Haryana ULB minister warns officials
State urban local bodies (ULB) minister Kamal Gupta on Friday said any official, who repeatedly raises objections to a file, will be suspended with immediate effect--three days after an ugly spat broke out between MCG's chief engineer T L Sharma and a councillor of ward 13 at the municipal corporation's office at Sector 34 and councillors congregated a day later to discuss the future course of action against Sharma.
