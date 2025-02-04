Menu Explore
HP scholarship scam: Voice sample of ED official and CBI DSP to be taken

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 04, 2025 07:36 AM IST

The CBI court of special judge Alka Malik granted permission to take voice samples of accused Vishaldeep and Balbir Singh

Arrested in the 2.5 crore bribery case, Shimla ED assistant director Vishaldeep and Delhi CBI DSP Balbir Singh were produced in the court by the investigation teams on Monday.

The bribery allegations first surfaced on December 22, 2024, when the CBI’s Chandigarh unit registered two FIRs based on complaints lodged by Bhupinder Kumar Sharma, chairman of Dev Bhumi Group of Institutions, Una, and Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Sirmour. Both accused Deep and other ED officials of “demanding bribes for not arresting them” in connection with cases registered against their institutions. (iStock)
The CBI court of special judge Alka Malik granted permission to take voice samples of accused Vishaldeep and Balbir Singh. The voice samples of both the accused will be matched with the call recording provided by the complainant.

Vishaldeep, assistant director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), posted in Shimla unit was arrested last month by the Panchkula police on charges of demanding 50 lakh as extortion. He is accused of threatening the complainant’s son and hatching a conspiracy to demand extortion through gangsters.

Vikas Deep and Niraj, both relatives of Vishaldeep, have also been arrested in this matter.

