HP sees 535 fresh Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,73,243, while two fatalities took the death toll 3,992.

Only 2,004 samples were tested on Wednesday, attributing to the decrease in fresh cases. At 249, the highest cases were reported from Kangra, followed by 109 from Shimla, 41 from Hamirpur, 40 from Mandi, 25 from Solan, 21 from Chamba, 17 from Kinnaur, 14 from Una, 11 from Kullu, six from Lahaul-Spiti and two from Sirmaur.Two fatalities were reported from Kangra.

The active cases came down to 9,422 as 541 people recuperated, taking the recoveries to 2,59,814. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 60,686 cases, followed by Mandi (37,237) and Shimla (34,512).