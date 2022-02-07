HP to seek enhanced viability gap funding for ropeway projects: Jai Ram

The state government would seek enhanced viability gap funding (VGF) for ropeway projects proposed to be built in Himachal Pradesh to give rural connectivity a push, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

He was addressing a public meeting at Bakhli in Mandi after laying foundation stone of 800-metre aerial ropeway to Baglamukhi temple.

It would be the first ropeway to be constructed in HP after the central government gave nod to construct ropeways for rural connectivity through Nabard funding.

The CM said the Baglamukhi ropeway would ready within a year and come up at a cost of ₹50 crore. He said that the matter for seeking higher VGF for ropeway projects on PPP mode with cost sharing by the Centre and state in ratio of 90:10 has been taken up with the Union government. Jai Ram said the eco-park at Bakhli would also be completed soon and the work on first phase of ₹150-crore Shiv Dham was going on war footing. Earlier, the CM performed bhumi pujan of industrial estate Pandoh Phase-1 in Mandi.

Jai Ram observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also expressed deep sorrow on the demise of Mangeshkar and said this loss to the music world could never be fulfilled.

‘Kaul Singh misleading people’

The chief minister slammed the local Congress leader and former minister, Kaul Singh, and blamed him for misleading people on the issue of development. “It seems that Kaul Singh Thakur has become phobic to the present government and the development it has done in last four years,” he said.