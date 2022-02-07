Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP to seek enhanced viability gap funding for ropeway projects: Jai Ram
chandigarh news

HP to seek enhanced viability gap funding for ropeway projects: Jai Ram

HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said so while addressing a public meeting at Bakhli in Mandi after laying foundation stone of 800-metre aerial ropeway to Baglamukhi temple
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur laying foundation stone of aerial ropeway to Baglamukhi temple on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma /Hindustan Times)
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur laying foundation stone of aerial ropeway to Baglamukhi temple on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma /Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 05:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The state government would seek enhanced viability gap funding (VGF) for ropeway projects proposed to be built in Himachal Pradesh to give rural connectivity a push, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

He was addressing a public meeting at Bakhli in Mandi after laying foundation stone of 800-metre aerial ropeway to Baglamukhi temple.

It would be the first ropeway to be constructed in HP after the central government gave nod to construct ropeways for rural connectivity through Nabard funding.

The CM said the Baglamukhi ropeway would ready within a year and come up at a cost of 50 crore. He said that the matter for seeking higher VGF for ropeway projects on PPP mode with cost sharing by the Centre and state in ratio of 90:10 has been taken up with the Union government. Jai Ram said the eco-park at Bakhli would also be completed soon and the work on first phase of 150-crore Shiv Dham was going on war footing. Earlier, the CM performed bhumi pujan of industrial estate Pandoh Phase-1 in Mandi.

Jai Ram observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also expressed deep sorrow on the demise of Mangeshkar and said this loss to the music world could never be fulfilled.

‘Kaul Singh misleading people’

The chief minister slammed the local Congress leader and former minister, Kaul Singh, and blamed him for misleading people on the issue of development. “It seems that Kaul Singh Thakur has become phobic to the present government and the development it has done in last four years,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out