HP | Upgrade HPU’s Dharmashala regional centre into full-fledged varsity: Pathania

: Kangra Congress leader and party’s state general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania on Tuesday demanded to upgrade the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla’s regional centre at Dharamshala into a full-fledged university.

In a statement issued here, Pathania said that the state government recently created a new state university, Sardar Patel University, Mandi, which would also be the second affiliating university in Himachal Pradesh.

In a cabinet meeting, the government decided to divide the colleges situated in 12 districts between the two affiliating universities.

Out of 12 districts, colleges of seven districts will remain affiliated to HPU, Shimla, and colleges in the other five districts have been assigned to Sardar Patel University, Mandi.

Pathania said being the population-wise biggest district, Kangra and the then chief minister Virbhadra Singh had opened HPU Regional Centre at Dharamshala, which deserved to be upgraded as a full-fledged university.

However, like the previous BJP governments, the current regime led by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has also “discriminated” against Kangra, the district which has some oldest and biggest institutions, he said.

In the present scenario, the government should have upgraded the regional centre of HP University situated at Khaniyara village near Dharamshala as it caters to the students of Kangra, Chamba, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi, he added.

Pathania said the HPU Regional Centre was established much before the Cluster University, Mandi, and the government should upgrade it to facilitate the students of the region.