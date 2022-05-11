Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP | Upgrade HPU’s Dharmashala regional centre into full-fledged varsity: Pathania
chandigarh news

HP | Upgrade HPU’s Dharmashala regional centre into full-fledged varsity: Pathania

Pathania said being the population-wise biggest district, Kangra and the then chief minister Virbhadra Singh had opened HPU Regional Centre at Dharamshala, HP, which deserved to be upgraded as a full-fledged university
Pathania said the HPU Regional Centre was established much before the Cluster University, Mandi, HP, and the government should upgrade it to facilitate the students of the region (HT FILE)
Updated on May 11, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

: Kangra Congress leader and party’s state general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania on Tuesday demanded to upgrade the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla’s regional centre at Dharamshala into a full-fledged university.

In a statement issued here, Pathania said that the state government recently created a new state university, Sardar Patel University, Mandi, which would also be the second affiliating university in Himachal Pradesh.

In a cabinet meeting, the government decided to divide the colleges situated in 12 districts between the two affiliating universities.

Out of 12 districts, colleges of seven districts will remain affiliated to HPU, Shimla, and colleges in the other five districts have been assigned to Sardar Patel University, Mandi.

Pathania said being the population-wise biggest district, Kangra and the then chief minister Virbhadra Singh had opened HPU Regional Centre at Dharamshala, which deserved to be upgraded as a full-fledged university.

However, like the previous BJP governments, the current regime led by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has also “discriminated” against Kangra, the district which has some oldest and biggest institutions, he said.

RELATED STORIES

In the present scenario, the government should have upgraded the regional centre of HP University situated at Khaniyara village near Dharamshala as it caters to the students of Kangra, Chamba, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi, he added.

Pathania said the HPU Regional Centre was established much before the Cluster University, Mandi, and the government should upgrade it to facilitate the students of the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP