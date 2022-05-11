HP | Upgrade HPU’s Dharmashala regional centre into full-fledged varsity: Pathania
: Kangra Congress leader and party’s state general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania on Tuesday demanded to upgrade the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla’s regional centre at Dharamshala into a full-fledged university.
In a statement issued here, Pathania said that the state government recently created a new state university, Sardar Patel University, Mandi, which would also be the second affiliating university in Himachal Pradesh.
In a cabinet meeting, the government decided to divide the colleges situated in 12 districts between the two affiliating universities.
Out of 12 districts, colleges of seven districts will remain affiliated to HPU, Shimla, and colleges in the other five districts have been assigned to Sardar Patel University, Mandi.
Pathania said being the population-wise biggest district, Kangra and the then chief minister Virbhadra Singh had opened HPU Regional Centre at Dharamshala, which deserved to be upgraded as a full-fledged university.
However, like the previous BJP governments, the current regime led by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has also “discriminated” against Kangra, the district which has some oldest and biggest institutions, he said.
In the present scenario, the government should have upgraded the regional centre of HP University situated at Khaniyara village near Dharamshala as it caters to the students of Kangra, Chamba, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi, he added.
Pathania said the HPU Regional Centre was established much before the Cluster University, Mandi, and the government should upgrade it to facilitate the students of the region.
Mansa tops Punjab in fast delivery of public services at Sewa Kendras
Mansa district has topped the state in fast delivery of public services through Sewa Kendras for years 2021-22. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said on Tuesday that Mansa had a pendency of .06% in public services rendered from May 10, 2021 to May 9, 2022. It was the lowest in the state, said the DC. Mansa has 13 Sewa Kendras where all 379 services are provided.
‘Arbitrary appointments’: Haryana State Warehousing Corporation MD seeks CBI probe
Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, managing director Sanjeev Verma has sought a CBI probe into alleged “illegal and arbitrary appointments” at the corporation during the tenure of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. On April 20,Verma had sought registration of a criminal case against Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner. A day later, Khemka filed a counter-complaint alleging that Verma's complaint was “false and mischievous.”
Ludhiana man booked for raping 16-year-old cousin
A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, was booked on Tuesday for raping his 16-year-old cousin. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim, who is a resident of Talwandi Kalan village. She stated that she had gone to Lakhpur village in Kapurthala, following the death of her cousin on May 7. The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened her daughter to keep mum.
Ways to bridge skill gap discussed during Punjab’s first-ever industry-academia meet
In a bid to boost collaboration between industry and academia, the technical education and industrial training department organised the first-ever edition of Industry Academia Meet 2022. Principal secretary, technical education, Rahul Bhandari, who chaired the meet, said the initiative will go a long way in creating synergy between the industry and academia, imparting technical education to help bridge the skill gap and upskilling youth so that they can be gainfully employed.
Six-month-old girl found in bushes in Zirakpur
A six-month-old bound and gagged girl was found in roadside bushes at Chhat light point in Zirakpur on Tuesday. The girl, who was covered with a cloth, was noticed by two motorcycle-borne youths, who informed the police. Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh from Zirakpur police station said the infant was rushed to a hospital in Dhakoli and was found stable. Police are working to trace the person who left the child in the bushes.
