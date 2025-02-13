HPPC reconstitution: Pratibha to meet high command soon

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) state president Pratibha Singh will soon visit New Delhi to meet the party high command on issue of reconstitution of the committee that has been suspended since November 6. HPCC was dissolved by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units. (HT File)

This comes after Himachal Pradesh agriculture minister Chander Kumar Chaudhary had lashed out at the working of the party high command. “Congress organisation in the state has become paralysed. The high command should take this seriously,” Chaudhary, who is the MLA from Kangra’s Jawali, had said on Tuesday.

“I will take up the issue of reconstitution of Congress committee. The delay was due to elections,” said Singh, wife of former chief minister and Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh.

“Will discuss the new organisation with chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and then will go to Delhi by next week,” added Singh who will be submitting list of potential office bearers in the organisation to the Congress high command.

HPCC was dissolved by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units. Following the move, a series of meetings were held as part of HPCC restructuring, where All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and co-in charge Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan took feedback from senior leaders, legislators, grassroots workers and affiliated organisations.

Congress party in doldrums : Kashyap

The agriculture minister’s statement has given an opportunity to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack the Congress on the “internal matter” of the party.

BJP Former president and MP Suresh Kashyap said the infighting in congress is at its Pinnacle. “The Congress party is in complete doldrums, as all senior leaders are insecure in their own party. Some of the senior leaders have also lost faith and confidence in their own party,” said Kashyap in a statement on Wednesday.

“It seems like the Congress has got shaken by the results of Delhi Assembly elections where for the past three they are unable to secure even one seat. In Delhi elections we can say that Congress secured three consecutive ducks (0) in three Assembly elections,” said Kashyap.

Meanwhile, principal advisor to the chief minister (media) said, “The BJP is fighting for its survival and thus is taking every opportunity to make its presence felt.”

“The BJP is divided into five factions and they are fighting for survival. The BJP leaders have been sidelined by the party hoppers. Congress can worry about its internal matters and BJP leaders should worry about its own party than Congress,” he added.