HPPCL chief engineer’s death: State govt is ready for any form of inquiry, assures CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that his government is open to any form of investigation into the death of chief engineer Vimal Negi of the state-run Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). On March 10, HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi went missing. Eight days later, his body was fished out from a water body in Bilaspur. (HT FIle Photo)

Interacting with media, CM Sukhu said that if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can conduct raids in Nadaun, then who is stopping the CBI from carrying out an investigation. He said this while laying the foundation stone of phase-2 of the historic Ellerslie Building in Shimla.

On March 10, HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi went missing. Eight days later, his body was fished out from a water body in Bilaspur.

Sukhu also accused the BJP of politicising the issue related to the unfortunate death of chief engineer Vimal Negi and assured that the state government is committed to a fair and transparent inquiry.

He added that the government is treating the matter with utmost sensitivity and seriousness. “Everyone wants to know the truth behind Vimal Negi’s death. His wife has also met me and we stand in full sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family,” the CM said.

Negi’s wife had alleged that it was “not a suicide but a murder” adding that her husband was pressurised, denied holidays and harassed by seniors even though he was unwell. A case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under the BNS was registered against HPPCL officials.

CM lays foundation stone historic Ellerslie Building’s phase-2

Sukhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of phase-2 of the historic Ellerslie Building in Shimla. The project, estimated to cost ₹19.72 crore, is scheduled for completion by April 2026.

The upcoming six-storey structure will include three floors for parking, two floors designated for secretariat offices and other amenities. Once completed, the facility is expected to significantly decongest the Secretariat Complex and enhance accessibility for the public. The CM said that the new infrastructure will streamline public movement, provide better amenities and help reduce traffic congestion along the circular road.

Meanwhile CM Sukhu on Sunday also chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials at the secretariat to review the proposed development of a new grand complex at Sabzi Mandi area of Shimla. The upcoming complex will house the office of the Shimla municipal corporation along with a shopping complex, hotel, residential flats, shops, parking facilities and various other amenities. The multi-purpose project is aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and giving a fresh boost to tourism in the city.