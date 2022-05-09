HP Police constable recruitment exam leak: Three more candidates held

Three more candidates were arrested in connection with the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination paper leak on Saturday.

With the arrest of Vishal and Pawan Kumar of Suliali village and Nitesh Kumar of Sathana village, the number of arrests in the case has reached seven. The trio, who had appeared for the recruitment test on March 27, were booked under Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is learnt that the candidates had paid ₹6 to ₹8 lakh to get the solved question paper. Candidates were shown copies of the solved paper and told to memorise the answers. They did not share copies on messaging apps to avoid being caught.

A police official privy to the matter said at least 1,000 candidates who had scored high in the exam were on the police radar were being questioned. “The masterminds of the paper leak hail from Delhi and Haryana. Multiple teams of the SIT are trying to trace them. It is suspected that the paper was leaked from the printing press,” he said.

The paper leak came to light when the Himachal Pradesh Police arrested three candidates and a private employee on May 6. An SIT to probe was launched, and the exam was cancelled.