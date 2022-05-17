HP Police recruitment paper leak: Interstate gang behind paper leak, SIT expands probe

With the mastermind of the constable recruitment paper leak still on the run, the special investigation team has directed superintendents of police of all districts to interrogate candidates who scored over 65 marks in the qualifying examination.

Around 500 candidates have already been interrogated, and 20 people, including the applicants, their parents and agents of the gang who brokered the deals, have been arrested so far. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared in the recruitment examination held on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said, the SIT have gained some crucial leads in the case, and the main accused will be arrested soon. An interstate gang is suspected to be behind the paper leak.

The main accused is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh. One of his accomplices, a resident of Haryana’s Bhiwani, is also absconding. The duo enlisted at least 12 agents to contact candidates who had passed their physical test, and offer them the solved question paper for a hefty sum.

The SIT intends to conclude the investigation before the paper is re-conducted.

5 more arrested

An agent of the gang was arrested in Ballia of Uttar Pradesh, while a candidate and his father were arrested from Bilaspur on Sunday.

The agent, Abhishek Kumar, had allegedly leaked the paper to three candidates and taken ₹2.5 lakh as advance from them.

The arrested candidate, who scored over 65 marks in the examination, incorrectly listed Jharkhand and Bihar as assembly segments in Bilaspur district during the police investigation. On being grilled, he said that his father, a truck driver, had arranged the paper for him.

His father confessed that he had paid an agent ₹6 lakh for the paper. The agent was arrested in Shimla.

An Mandi-based agent came under the scanner after a candidate from Kullu deposited ₹9 lakh in his bank account. Around ₹2 lakh was to be deposited after the job confirmation.

Labourer, driver, vegetable vendor among toppers

The SIT probe has revealed that a Nepalese labourer, vegetable vendor and the driver of a poultry truck were among the toppers of the constable recruitment exam. They had scored over 70 marks in the leaked screening test.

The labourer worked at an apple orchard in Shimla. He had struck a ₹6-lakh deal with the agent, and had borrowed money for the same.