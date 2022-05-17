HP Police recruitment paper leak: Interstate gang behind paper leak, SIT expands probe
With the mastermind of the constable recruitment paper leak still on the run, the special investigation team has directed superintendents of police of all districts to interrogate candidates who scored over 65 marks in the qualifying examination.
Around 500 candidates have already been interrogated, and 20 people, including the applicants, their parents and agents of the gang who brokered the deals, have been arrested so far. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared in the recruitment examination held on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5.
An official, on condition of anonymity, said, the SIT have gained some crucial leads in the case, and the main accused will be arrested soon. An interstate gang is suspected to be behind the paper leak.
The main accused is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh. One of his accomplices, a resident of Haryana’s Bhiwani, is also absconding. The duo enlisted at least 12 agents to contact candidates who had passed their physical test, and offer them the solved question paper for a hefty sum.
The SIT intends to conclude the investigation before the paper is re-conducted.
5 more arrested
An agent of the gang was arrested in Ballia of Uttar Pradesh, while a candidate and his father were arrested from Bilaspur on Sunday.
The agent, Abhishek Kumar, had allegedly leaked the paper to three candidates and taken ₹2.5 lakh as advance from them.
The arrested candidate, who scored over 65 marks in the examination, incorrectly listed Jharkhand and Bihar as assembly segments in Bilaspur district during the police investigation. On being grilled, he said that his father, a truck driver, had arranged the paper for him.
His father confessed that he had paid an agent ₹6 lakh for the paper. The agent was arrested in Shimla.
An Mandi-based agent came under the scanner after a candidate from Kullu deposited ₹9 lakh in his bank account. Around ₹2 lakh was to be deposited after the job confirmation.
Labourer, driver, vegetable vendor among toppers
The SIT probe has revealed that a Nepalese labourer, vegetable vendor and the driver of a poultry truck were among the toppers of the constable recruitment exam. They had scored over 70 marks in the leaked screening test.
The labourer worked at an apple orchard in Shimla. He had struck a ₹6-lakh deal with the agent, and had borrowed money for the same.
-
₹25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh
Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to hThe victim, Sanjeev Kumar'sPinjore-based family. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow.
-
Selling substandard water purifier costs company ₹6,000
Holding a water purifier company, its retailer and service company guilty of selling a substandard product and deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has awarded ₹3,000 compensation to a Chandigarh resident. The commission also directed Kent RO Systems Ltd, Noida; retailer Surindra Audio Video Centre, Chandigarh; and Smart Services, Panchkula, to refund ₹14,300, the cost of a resident of Sector 34ulty water purifier, theShashi Shekhar, along with ₹3,000 as litigation costs.
-
GMADA razes 40-year-old illegal market in Mohali’s Phase 1, frees 4 acres
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday carried out a demolition drive at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market in Phase 1 and reclaimed around four acres of government land. Officials said around 50 illegal temporary shops had come up at the market over four decades back. The drive continued till 3.30 pm, amid sloganeering by protesting shopkeepers. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for “snatching the shopkeepers' livelihood”.
-
Half way into May, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases already higher than March, April
Amid fluctuations in tricity's daily Covid-19 cases, the infection tally in May so far has already surpassed that in March and April. In March, 180 cases were reported in Chandigarh, followed by 133 in Mohali and 90 in Panchkula. Subsequently, in April, the figures had dipped to 140 in Chandigarh, 102 in Mohali and 50 in Panchkula, before climbing again in May. The last fatality was reported by Mohali on March 2.
-
At 31.4°C, Chandigarh experiences hottest May night since 2016
After a blistering maximum temperature of over 43C on Saturday and Sunday, Chandigarh also recorded its hottest May night since 2016 on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday. At 31.4C, the night temperature was highest since 31.5C on May 20, 2016, and also a first this year. It was officially declared as a “severe warm night” by the India Meteorological Department.
