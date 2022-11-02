HP Polls: 5 lakh cash seized

Himachal police in the past 24 hours seized ₹5 lakh cash and around 1215.470 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹1,90,069 during the checks carried out at various places in the state. Illicit liquor, cash and jewellery valued worth ₹21,20,09,640 have been seized by the police, excise and mining departments since the model conduct came into force for the ensuing assembly election in the state. This was revealed by a spokesperson of the Election Department here today.

The spokesman said that during the checkpoints by the Income Tax Department, cash worth ₹2,15,90,000 and gold worth ₹ 44,11,232 was also seized. The excise department also captured 20176.965 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹45,91,318.