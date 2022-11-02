Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP Polls: 5 lakh cash seized

HP Polls: 5 lakh cash seized

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:37 AM IST

The spokesman said that during the checkpoints by the Income Tax Department, cash worth ₹2,15,90,000 and gold worth ₹ 44,11,232 was also seized

ByHT Correspondent

Himachal police in the past 24 hours seized 5 lakh cash and around 1215.470 litres of illicit liquor worth 1,90,069 during the checks carried out at various places in the state. Illicit liquor, cash and jewellery valued worth 21,20,09,640 have been seized by the police, excise and mining departments since the model conduct came into force for the ensuing assembly election in the state. This was revealed by a spokesperson of the Election Department here today.

The spokesman said that during the checkpoints by the Income Tax Department, cash worth 2,15,90,000 and gold worth 44,11,232 was also seized. The excise department also captured 20176.965 litres of illicit liquor worth 45,91,318.

