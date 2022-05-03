HPSC graft case: HCS preliminary, dental surgeon exams cancelled

Following detection of irregularities in the preliminary examination for selection of Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and allied services, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has ordered cancellation of preliminary examination held on September 12 last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HPSC has also ordered the cancellation of the written exam conducted on September 26 last year for 81 posts of dental surgeons (Class-2) in the health department. The state vigilance bureau had on November 18 last year arrested HPSC deputy secretary Anil Nagar from the Commission’s office in Panchkula for allegedly accepting illegal gratification for manipulating results of the dental surgeon examination.

During subsequent investigations, irregularities were detected in the HCS preliminary examination as well. Discrepancies were found in answer sheets of about 1,500 candidates who appeared in the HCS preliminary exam.

The cancellation of these exams comes more than five months after the state vigilance bureau detected corrupt practices in these examinations.

As per the Commission’s orders, the HCS preliminary examination will now be held on July 10 and only those candidates who were found eligible to appear in the September 12 exam will be allowed to appear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Commission said the examination for 81 dental surgeons will be held on June 19.