HPSC graft case: HCS preliminary, dental surgeon exams cancelled
Following detection of irregularities in the preliminary examination for selection of Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and allied services, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has ordered cancellation of preliminary examination held on September 12 last year.
The HPSC has also ordered the cancellation of the written exam conducted on September 26 last year for 81 posts of dental surgeons (Class-2) in the health department. The state vigilance bureau had on November 18 last year arrested HPSC deputy secretary Anil Nagar from the Commission’s office in Panchkula for allegedly accepting illegal gratification for manipulating results of the dental surgeon examination.
During subsequent investigations, irregularities were detected in the HCS preliminary examination as well. Discrepancies were found in answer sheets of about 1,500 candidates who appeared in the HCS preliminary exam.
The cancellation of these exams comes more than five months after the state vigilance bureau detected corrupt practices in these examinations.
As per the Commission’s orders, the HCS preliminary examination will now be held on July 10 and only those candidates who were found eligible to appear in the September 12 exam will be allowed to appear.
The Commission said the examination for 81 dental surgeons will be held on June 19.
-
Short-duration paddy variety PR-126 in high demand, being sold at a premium
As the state government announced financial assistance of ₹1,500 per acre to each of the farmers sowing paddy through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, the PR-126 seed, the most famous short-duration variety of paddy crop developed by the Punjab Agriculture University, has gone off the shelves. The huge demand and resultant scarcity have led to the black-marketing of seeds. There are also savings on pesticides and labour.
-
Delhi may get some rain tomorrow, forecasts Met
Heatwave conditions may have abated across the Capital, but Delhi continued to remain hot and humid on Monday, largely due to the impact of moisture-laden easterly winds, the India Meteorological Department said. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8C on Monday, two degrees above normal for this time of the year, and 0.3 degrees more than Sunday. The humidity levels on Monday oscillated between 32-68%.
-
Khattar to kick-off e-learning scheme from Rohtak on May 5
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch an e-learning scheme on May 5 from Rohtak under which five lakh tablets will be distributed among government school students. The tablet distribution function will be held at Tagore auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak where the chief minister will distribute the tablets among students of government schools in Rohtak city.
-
Indian consulate condemns US state’s citation on ‘Sikh independence’
India's consulate general in New York has strongly condemned a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation”, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
-
Ludhiana | Trader left critically injured after truck rams into his SUV
A 45-year-old trader was left critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader's Hyundai Creta car on Dugri Flyover at Southern bypass on late Sunday night. The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader, was returning home from his shop in Janakpuri area around 11.30pm when the mishap took place. Dugri station house officer, sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said the truck, coming from Doraha side, was heading towards Ferozepur road.
