HPSC officer agrees to give voice sample

The then Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) deputy secretary Anil Nagar, who was arrested for allegedly tampering with marks of candidates of dental surgeon exam, has agreed to give voice samples.

During the last hearing, the other two accused, Naveen and Ashwani, had stated that they have no objection in giving their voice samples.

However, counsel for accused Anil Naggar had requested adjournment for filing reply to the applications for taking specimen signatures and voice samples of the accused.

On Tuesday, the accused has agreed to give samples. The case is now listed for December 24. The officer has been dismissed from the services over corruption charges.

Nagar, along with two others, was arrested for tampering with marks of candidates of dental surgeon exam. The others arrested are Ashwani Sharma, of Jhajjar, and Naveen Kumar, of Bhiwani. The vigilance has made recoveries of ₹3.60 crore in the case.

The vigilance team had seized 22 original exam sheets of the preliminary HCS exam, 2021, its carbon copies and 14 original examination sheets of dental surgeon examination, 2021. The investigation so far points to Nagar’s involvement in both exams.

Nagar is a 2016-batch officer, who was posted as the HPSC deputy secretary in March 2021. Earlier, he was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education, Haryana, and deputy secretary to the government, Haryana, school education department.

The FIR was registered on November 17, after Naveen Kumar, a government employee, was caught red-handed while accepting ₹20 lakh.

Based on his confession and other evidence, the vigilance team had arrested Ashwani Sharma and seized ₹1.07 crore during a search at his house.