HPSC recruitment scam: Congress steps up attack on BJP-JJP government

The opposition Congress continued its attack on the BJP-JJP government in Haryana on the “slipshod” handling of the HPSC recruitment corruption case.

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday met the Haryana governor to demand investigation into the recruitment scam under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

“The government has made former HPSC deputy secretary Anil Nagar a scapegoat. An official of the deputy secretary rank cannot carry out such a recruitment scam on his own. The recruitment mafia has sold jobs like goods at a grocery store. But only the salesman of the shop has been caught while the owner has been let off. Justice demands that the HPSC chairman and members should be suspended,” Hooda said at a press briefing.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry, at a separate briefing, said since the order to dismiss HCS officer Anil Nagar clearly mentioned that he as the HPSC deputy secretary was the custodian of all relevant records and there was no surety of the sanctity of the record kept by him, why didn’t the state government scrap all recruitments done during his tenure in the HPSC.

Surjewala said the governor’s orders had further exposed the conspiratorial chinks and the modus operandi to bury this scam. “Despite the FIR and remand application of the Vigilance Bureau mentioning one Jasbir Singh Balhara of Safedot e-Solutions Private Limited as an accused, he was not at all questioned for recovering crucial pieces of evidence. The December 7 order by the Haryana governor regarding Anil Nagar’s dismissal has completely obliterated the role and participation of Jasbir, his employee Vijay Balhara and M/s Safedot E-Solutions Private Limited. Why this favour has been extended to protect the principal accused?’’ the Congress leader asked.

Choudhry said it was quite surprising that the state government did not take further remand of three accused – Anil Nagar, Ashwani Sharma and Naveen – in the bribery case and did not file an appeal or revision against the court’s order rejecting the remand plea.

