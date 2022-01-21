HPSC scam: Balhara, an accused not chargesheeted by vigilance bureau

The chargesheet presented by the Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) dental surgeon exam scam though mentions Jasbir Singh (Balhara), owner of a software agency, as an accused and a suspect but he was neither arrested nor chargesheeted by the investigating agency, as per the challan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Quoting the complainant, the chargesheet clearly stated that Jasbir’s accomplice Naveen had asked his friend to find candidates who can pay ₹35-40 lakh to get their dental surgeon exam cleared.

“Naveen said his friend Jasbir Singh Balhara, whose software agency, Safedot E-Solution Pvt Ltd, Sector 11, Panchkula, has been given the work of online application portal by the HPSC introduced him to Ashwani Sharma, who has been allotted the work of preparing results of various recruitment examinations held by the HSSC and HPSC,” the chargesheet said.

Naveen confessed of striking deal with Balhara

“I fixed a deal via Jasbir and Ashwani to get Dalbir’s written exam cleared for ₹20 lakh and ₹15 lakh for final selection. Today, I received ₹20 lakh bribe, which the vigilance bureau has recovered from me. I took this bribe for me, Ashwani and Jasbir,” said Naveen, an accused in the case, who has been quoted in the VB chargesheet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naveen also shared the details of other examination scams like the HCS 2021 preliminary exam wherein ₹20 lakh were taken from two candidates, ₹10 lakh each were taken from 40 staff nurses, 15-16 ANMs.

“I did this scam with Balhara and Sharma,” reads Naveen’s statement in the chargesheet.

‘Not essential for initial confessions to figure in chargesheet’

Vigilance bureau superintendent of police Himanshu Garg said Balhara’s name is mentioned in the initial documents during the first confession of Naveen.

“However, it is not essential that whatever is confessed in first go would be included in the final chargesheet. Further investigation is done. Balhara is not being made part of the chargesheet,” Garg said.

The SP said there is a legal requirement of submitting chargesheet within 60 days. So, that’s why the first chargesheet was submitted. The investigation is proceeding and the second chargesheet will be submitted soon,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On whether Balhara’s name will figure in the supplementary chargesheet, the SP refused to comment.

The complainant in the case, as per the chargesheet document, had said that Balhara got the work of online application in 2012-13 during the Congress rule but in January 2021, the then HPSC chairman got to know about his frauds and subsequently his agency’s contract was terminated.

“But he managed to get the work again as the new officers apparently did not know about his frauds. He has several agencies which are into application portal, scanning of papers,” the complainant mentioned.

Khattar had put to rest contentions about Balhara’s involvement

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had told the state assembly last month that the investigation had revealed that the work for two examinations under investigation in the ongoing case was entrusted to Paru Data Solutions Pvt Ltd owned by accused Ashwini and was done by him and not Jasbir Singh who owns Safedot Solutions Pvt Ltd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar had made statement on the floor of the House to put to rest the contentions made by Opposition MLAs about Balhara’s involvement in the scam.

“Safedot E-Solutions Pvt Ltd was not enlisted for inviting applications for HCS preliminary examination and dental surgeon examination. Earlier, the Commission had allotted work related to inviting online application form to Safedot E-Solution Pvt Ltd on April 25, 2013,” Khattar had said.

“Thereafter, vide a letter dated September 3, 2019, the services of the said company were terminated on the ground that its work is not satisfactory and it causes delay in urgent works,” Khattar had said in the statement made on the floor of the assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON