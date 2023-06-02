Himachal: 44 injured as HRTC bus rams into hill in Rohru

Forty-four people were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rammed into a hill after its brakes failed near Chirgaon in Rohru sub division of Shimla district on Friday.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus that met with an accident in Karsog in Mandi district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A total of 55 people were on board the bus that was on its way from Tangnu to Chirgaon. The accident took place at Dhamwari near Sandasu.

Chirgaon naib tehsildar Saurabh Dhiman said that the accident occurred when the driver steered the bus towards the hillside to prevent it from rolling down a gorge. Emergency teams were rushed to the spot; however, locals had launched a rescue operation before their arrival.

This is the second accident involving a HRTC bus in two days. Forty people were injured when a bus rolled down a 100m gorge at Karsog in Mandi district on Thursday.

