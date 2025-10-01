Hry CM inaugurates over 500 anganwadi buildings worth ₹24 crore

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated 500 renovated anganwadi buildings at a cost of ₹15 crore and 64 new anganwadi centres constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore in Karnal on Tuesday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini taking stock of preparations for Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit on October 3 in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. (Sourced: X)

He said that the state government is continuously making efforts to further strengthen services related to nutrition, health, and early education for children and women.

Women and child development minister Shruti Chaudhary, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, and former minister of state Subhash Sudha were also present.

Saini also unveiled a nutrition calendar and honoured anganwadi workers.

While addressing a state-level programme in Kurukshetra to mark the 8th anniversary of nutrition month, Saini said that women become so preoccupied with their family responsibilities that they neglect their health.

He further said that Haryana is the first state in the country to implement a comprehensive crèche policy to care for the young children of working women.

Saini said that a supplementary nutrition programme is being implemented in the state to address malnutrition. Under this programme, 10.47 lakh children aged six months to six years and 2.67 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers are being provided with nutritious food.

While speaking with the media congratulated former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on being declared the Leader of the Opposition by the Congress.

6 SPs, 20 DSPs on duty for Shah’s visit on Oct 3

Kurukshetra SP Nitish Aggarwal said that 6 SPs of Haryana Police, 20 DSPs and 22 companies of police will handle the security arrangements for the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah on October 3.

Shah will inaugurate an exhibition showcasing the implementation of three criminal laws in the state, at KDB grounds.

SP said that during his visit, there will be a ban on flying any type of gliders or drones in the city.

Earlier, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also reviewed the preparations for the event and directed deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena to ensure all preparations for the October 3rd exhibition are completed on time.