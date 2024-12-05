Hry sets up panel for devp of Banda Singh Bahadur memorial

Haryana government has constituted a Lohgarh project development committee to monitor the progress of work on the Banda Singh Bahadur memorial centre at Lohgarh in Yamunanagar district. According to an official spokesperson, the Lohgarh development project aims to transform the memorial site into a sprawling complex that not only honours Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s legacy but also celebrates the rich heritage of the Sikh community. (HT File)

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar will serve as the chief patron of the committee, while chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will act as its chairman. Prabhleen Singh, officer on special duty, has been appointed the member secretary.

Among other members of the committee are tourism minister Arvind Sharma; chief principal secretary (to CM) Rajesh Khullar; former member of parliament Tarlochan Singh, Sikh historian and former vice chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala Jaspal Singh.

The project, spanning 20 acres, will be completed in two phases. The first phase will focus on restoring and enhancing the fort, main gate, and boundary wall of the complex. A state-of-the-art museum will also be constructed, blending Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s life story with modern technology to create an immersive experience for visitors. The museum will vividly depict his journey, from his birth to his final days.

In the second phase, a global design competition will be held to select the design for a giant statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, which will serve as the centerpiece of the memorial. Additionally, a martial arts school will be established in Lohgarh to preserve and promote Sikh martial traditions, strengthening cultural roots.

This ambitious initiative is envisioned as a source of pride not only for Haryana but for Sikhs across the country, the spokesperson added.

WHO WAS BANDA BAHADUR

Lohgarh was the capital of Banda Singh Bahadur from where he waged a war against the Mughals in Punjab.

Born in October 1670 as Lachman Dev at Rajouri (Jammu), Baba Banda Singh Bahadur had renounced world when he was 20- year- old. In September 1708 Guru Gobind Singh conferred upon Banda the title of Banda Singh Bahadur and appointed him as his deputy and military lieutenant. He was invested with full military and political authority to carry on the national struggle in Punjab and to punish Wazir Khan of Sirhind.

After the death of Guru Gobind Singh, Banda Bahadur fought Mughals at different locations and in February 1710 established the Sikh state. In May 1710 he invaded Sirhind and defeated Wazir Khan thus fulfilling the task given to him by his Guru. Banda’s sovereign rule came to an end with his arrest in December 1715. He was then brought to Delhi along with other Sikhs and executed on June 24, 1716, according to a Sikh historian.