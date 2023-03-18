HSGMC passes its first budget, focus on education & up-gradation of gurdwaras

KARNAL Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on Friday passed its first annual budget of ₹106.50 crore for the year 2023-24 and staked claims on the 40% properties of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) located at the joint state capital of Chandigarh. The committee members said that ₹ 16 crore has been earmarked for the salaries of the employees and ₹ 13.50 crore for the langar, while ₹ 2 crore has been allocated for the renovation of the buildings.

“Since the state of Haryana has 40% legitimate share in the joint capital of Chandigarh, the HSGMC also has right over the 40% properties of SGPC located in Chandigarh and we will strongly raise this demand”, HSGMC president Karamjit Singh said after the passing of the annual budget.

He said that the HSGMC will also examine the record of expenditures and revenue collection by the SGPC Amritsar since 2014 when the ad hoc body of HSGMC was formed by the then government. “As the Supreme Court verdict in September last year upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, the HSGMC has right over the revenue collected by the SGPC from Haryana Gurdwaras since then, he added.

“Thousands of crores rupees were collected from gurdwaras of Haryana but the money was not spent on the development of gurdwaras in the state. Will also request the SGPC to return this money otherwise we will move the court,” he added.

He said that Sikhs are in minority in Haryana nobody but nobody bothered to get funds from the minority commission for the education of children.

“Now we will take up this issue with the Union government to get financial assistant under schemes launched for minority communities,” he added.

He said that Kurukshetra’s Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi will be developed as the model gurdwara in Haryana and efforts will be made for the residence of its employees and arrangements for the stay of visitors.

Around 25% of the budget has been allocated to the education sector as he claimed that providing good education to children is the top priority of the HSGMC. The body will spend ₹2 crore on technical education, he added.

Briefing about key initiatives he said that the HSGMC has also decided to set up a Sikh Cooperative Bank, which will assist the children of the Sikh sangat. It will also generate jobs for educated youths. A new printing press will be set up, old vehicles will be replaced, and a digital Sikh museum will also be set up in the state. The historical gurdwaras located in the state will also be notified, and ₹1.22 crore will be spent on the up-gradation of these gurdwaras.

The HSGMC ad-hoc committee president has also apologized on behalf of the community over the allegations that the management of the Gurudwara Nada Sahib did not serve langar to the protesting sarpanches at Panchkula.

