HSVP snaps 137 water connections in Panchkula over pending bills
chandigarh news

HSVP snaps 137 water connections in Panchkula over pending bills

Defaulters, who owe HSVP a whopping ₹5 crore combined, include the DC office, electricity department, government schools and Panchkula households
HSPV snapned 137 water connections in Panchkula over pending bills. (AFP)
Published on May 30, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have, since Thursday, terminated a total of 137 water connections over pending bill payments. The list of defaulters, who owe HSVP a whopping 5 crore, also includes the deputy commissioner’s office, the electricity department, schools and households.

HSVP constituted 10 teams, which began terminating the defaulters’ connections. On the first day, 50 connections were disconnected and till Sunday 137 connections have been disconnected.

HSVP executive engineer NK Payal said there are a total of 33,000 water consumers in the city.

As per the records shared by the HSVP, there are 2,779 consumers who owe over 5,000 in dues. Of these, 2,213 defaulters are those whose outstanding bills lie in the 5,000- 10,000 bracket, while 566 defaulters have outstanding dues of over 10,000. This information was uncovered during the door-to-door survey carried by the HSVP department.

Notably, government schools and offices owe nearly 2 crore in pending bills. “Most of the primary government schools have never paid the water bill,” Payal said.

“We have started disconnecting water connections from commercial properties. Following which, institutional water connections will be disconnected and then in the end, water metres installed at houses will be cut,” the officer added.

A meeting of school representatives will be called at the DC office, itself a defaulter. The office has dues of over 4 lakh.

HSVP will charge 1,000 for disconnection of the water connection and the same amount will be charged to get a new connection.

So far, 133 people have been found stealing water. Officials said FIRs will be filed against those taking illegal connections as well.

Tanbir Dhaliwal

Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.

