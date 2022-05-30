HSVP snaps 137 water connections in Panchkula over pending bills
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have, since Thursday, terminated a total of 137 water connections over pending bill payments. The list of defaulters, who owe HSVP a whopping ₹5 crore, also includes the deputy commissioner’s office, the electricity department, schools and households.
HSVP constituted 10 teams, which began terminating the defaulters’ connections. On the first day, 50 connections were disconnected and till Sunday 137 connections have been disconnected.
HSVP executive engineer NK Payal said there are a total of 33,000 water consumers in the city.
As per the records shared by the HSVP, there are 2,779 consumers who owe over ₹5,000 in dues. Of these, 2,213 defaulters are those whose outstanding bills lie in the ₹5,000- ₹10,000 bracket, while 566 defaulters have outstanding dues of over ₹10,000. This information was uncovered during the door-to-door survey carried by the HSVP department.
Notably, government schools and offices owe nearly ₹2 crore in pending bills. “Most of the primary government schools have never paid the water bill,” Payal said.
“We have started disconnecting water connections from commercial properties. Following which, institutional water connections will be disconnected and then in the end, water metres installed at houses will be cut,” the officer added.
A meeting of school representatives will be called at the DC office, itself a defaulter. The office has dues of over ₹4 lakh.
HSVP will charge ₹1,000 for disconnection of the water connection and the same amount will be charged to get a new connection.
So far, 133 people have been found stealing water. Officials said FIRs will be filed against those taking illegal connections as well.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala death: Singer-politician who was shrouded in controversy
Born in Mansa’s Moosa village, he shot to fame in a short span after he went to Canada in 2016 on a student visa, but soon developed a reputation of being controversy’s favourite child. His violent songs allegedly promoted gun culture and led to a string of criminal cases. His pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter often showed him carrying weapons or in the company of people flaunting firearms. His official YouTube channel logo at one time depicted a man dressed in black, with a covered face, carrying an AK-47 assault rifle.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics