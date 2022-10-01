Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector

Mumbai: Commuters who have been taking the air conditioned (AC) locals from Borivali to Churchgate at peak office hours for the last five years are a betrayed lot. They feel let down by Western Railway’s (WR) decision earlier this week to extend the regular AC locals from Borivali to Virar, which will deprive them of ease of travel to work. The new plan will be implemented from October 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday morning, over 1,300 commuters signed a petition in less than an hour protesting WR’s decision. The signatories have been boarding the 7:54am Borivali to Churchgate first AC train, launched in 2017, for the past five years.

Due to the change in route regular commuters will now have to board the crowded train arriving from Virar. This has led them to appeal to WR to reclaim their regular train service from Borivali.

Since its launch, around 3500 passengers have been travelling by the 7:54am AC local daily. “There are many office and college goers who take this train regularly. Disturbing the existing schedule will impact many commuters – it becomes very difficult to board the train arriving from Virar, as it is crowded,” said Prakash Kotian, a regular commuter on this route.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kotian added that the timing of the AC train suited the passengers as it would reach them to work by 9 or 9:30 am. “The newly introduced train starting from Borivali is scheduled at 8:26am, suitable for those who have to reach work by 10am,” explained Kotian.

Starting October 1, WR plans to include 31 new AC services, taking the overall number of services to 79. The AC trains on WR run on capacity during peak hours. In August, the daily ridership was 55,500 and the single day ridership crossed 1.25 lakh on September 5.

Meanwhile, the All India Electronics Association has also written to the WR, requesting to increase the frequency of AC local services from Borivali. “There are many businessmen who travel a little later than the morning peak hours; we need more trains between 10:15am and 11am. Getting in and out of the AC local originating from Virar is an adventure in itself as it comes packed at Borivali,” said Mitesh Mody, central president, of the association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commuters have also complained of ticketless commuters in AC locals. “The trains are so crowded that it is just not possible for even ticket checkers to board during peak hours. This gives many a leeway to travel ticketless, forcing those with valid tickets to continue waiting at the station as trains are overcrowded,” said Sanket Jain, 42, regular commuter of the Borivali-Churchgate AC local.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, said, “We have included two services in the morning peak hours from Borivali -- the 8:26 am and 10:16am trains. The other services have been extended to Virar to cater to more commuters based on the demand.”