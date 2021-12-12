Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Huge haul of hooch seized along Beas in Tarn Taran
chandigarh news

Huge haul of hooch seized along Beas in Tarn Taran

As many as 140 people had died in Tarn Taran and its neighbouring districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the state’s worst hooch tragedy last year
The Punjab excise department recovered 85,000 kilograms of lahan (hooch) and 75,500 millilitre illicit liquor during a search operation at Gagrewal village in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (HT File/Representative Image)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 08:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

The Punjab excise department on Sunday recovered 85,000 kilograms of lahan (hooch) and 75,500 millilitre illicit liquor during a search operation on the banks of Beas at Gagrewal village, about 40 kilometres from the Tarn Taran district headquarters.

“Continuing with our drive under Operation Red Rose, a major search operation was conducted at 9 am on directions of Punjab excise commissioner Rajat Agarwal at Mand area of Gagrewal village under Fatehabad excise circle,” said a department official.

The entire stretch along both banks of the river was searched by the team under the supervision of excise officer Navjot Bharti. Besides hooch and illicit liquor, the team recovered six iron drums, 14 plastic drums, two plastic container and other equipment from a secluded spot. No arrest has been made.

As many as 140 people had died in Tarn Taran and its neighbouring districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the state’s worst hooch tragedy last year. The Punjab excise department had later launched Operation Red Rose in coordination with police to curb illicit liquor trade and nail excise-related crimes in the state.

