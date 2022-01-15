Human rights activist Ahsan Untoo arrested in Srinagar

The police on Friday arrested human rights activist and former militant Ahsan Untoo blaming him for “inciting violence through social media platforms”.

Police confirmed the arrest of Untoo and said that he was involved in spreading false propaganda and disinformation campaigns on social media. “It was reliably learnt that Ahsan Untoo of Diver Lolab, Kupwara, a proactive secessionist, is an active participant and speaker at Twitter spaces titled “Radio Resistance Kashmir” led by two known secessionists namely Muzammil Ayyub Thakur and Dr Asif Dar. These known secessionists, who are accused in several cases along with Ahsan Untoo, are actively spreading hatred against the Union of India on the social media platform,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said that by spreading false propaganda, disinformation campaign and hate speech through these social media spaces, Untoo is not only threatening to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere of UT of J&K but spreads disaffection, ill-will and disharmony against the Union of India.

“He is also actively spreading the terrorist secessionist agenda and is thus inciting youth to resort to violence and indulge in unlawful activities. As the aforementioned activities by Untoo amounts to the commission of cognisable offence by him, accordingly, the Srinagar Police while taking the cognisance matter registered a case against him under relevant Sections of the law. The investigation into the matter has been initiated and the accused has been arrested who is on police remand. Further action under law shall follow,” the spokesman said.