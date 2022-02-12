Human rights activist and former judge Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Former Punjab and Haryana high court judge and renowned human rights activist, justice Ajit Singh Bains (retd) died on Friday evening at the age of 99. Bains died a natural death at his home in Sector 3, Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife Rashpal Kaur and four children, including senior advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains.

Born in Bada Pind near Guraya in Jaladhar in 1922, he did his initial schooling from a local school and subsequently his law degree and MA (Economics) from Lucknow. He briefly worked with Punjab education department as a teacher but left soon to join law profession in 1953. He started his practice at high court in 1961 and was elevated as a judge in October 1974 and retired in May 1984.

Immediately after retirement in 1985, he formed Punjab Human Rights Organisation, an NGO, which later was instrumental in exposing human rights violations in Punjab. Till his death, he remained associated with the NGO.

In 1992, he was arrested by the then Beant Singh government over a controversial speech, which resulted in a major controversy and government had to face widespread criticism. Subsequently, the NGO led by him exposed fake encounters and other police excesses by the Punjab Police during the terrorism days in the state. The NGO was also instrumental in unearthing a scam involving extortion by cable operators in Amritsar and infamous kidney transplant scam in Jalandhar and Amritsar. “It is a loss to humanity and an end of an era in Punjab. It is very rare to see such people who through their life worked selflessly for oppressed against all odds,” said Sarabjit Singh Verka, who was associated with justice Bains since 1998.