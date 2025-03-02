Human rights panel asks Haryana to create green crematoriums

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has asked the state government to take steps for creating green crematoriums in every district, exploring the prospects of using compensatory afforestation funds to set them up. The initiative aims to replace traditional wood-based cremation with eco-friendly alternatives using cow dung sticks to help preserve forest cover and encourage sustainable resource use. (HT File)

Taking cognizance of a communication by former IAS officer, Sunil Gulati, the Commission headed by Justice (retd) Lalit Batra has asked Forests and Environment, Urban Local Bodies, Development and Panchayat departments and state Pollution Control Board to take action in the matter and submit a compliance report. The next hearing is on May 21.

A Commission spokesperson said that during the hearing the Commission recorded in its order the legal aspects of utilising the compensatory afforestation funds for this initiative. As per Rule 5(2)(l) of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Rules, 2018, state funds can be used for forest conservation and for promoting devices that reduce dependence on forest resources. The proposal to use these funds for green crematoriums was also supported by additional chief secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Anand Mohan Sharan who raised no objections to its implementation, the spokesperson said.

The concept of green crematoriums, the spokesperson said has been successfully implemented in villages of Sirsa district with the efforts of environmentalist Ram Ji Jaimal of village Darbi. Studies conducted by the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, have confirmed the efficiency of this method, stating that it requires only 60 kilograms of cow dung sticks compared to 500-600 kg of wood used in conventional cremation. This approach is cost-effective, smoke-free, and viable even in adverse weather conditions, the spokesperson said.

“The initiative aims to benefit not only human cremation but also extend its reach to animal cremation, providing an eco-friendly alternative for pets and bovines. Additionally, no new land acquisition is required as green crematoriums can be established on existing cremation grounds. The Development and Panchayat department has already prepared a project estimate which has been submitted to the authorities for further review,” the spokesperson said.