Human rights panel summons Ludhiana MC over ‘illegal’ demolition

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that officials of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC), along with local police, carried out a demolition drive in Jassian village, which reportedly lies outside the jurisdiction of the civic body. The complainant claimed that the action was illegal and sought intervention from the human rights commission (HT Photo)

The complaint, filed by Harpreet Singh, a resident of Friends Colony, Ludhiana, stated that on July 21, excavators/bulldozers of the MC, accompanied by police personnel, entered the panchayat area of Jassian village and tried to demolish slum structures without any official orders. The complainant claimed that the action was illegal and sought intervention from the human rights commission.

Acting on the complaint, the Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the MC commissioner, directing him to look into the matter and submit a detailed report one week before the next hearing, scheduled for November 19, 2025.

Earlier, the civic body had conducted an encroachment removal drive in several parts of the city, including areas near the boundary limits, to clear public land from illegal occupations. However, residents of nearby villages had raised objections, alleging that the civic teams often cross their jurisdiction and act without prior intimation to the local panchayat authorities.

The commission, in its order issued on August 20, stated that a copy of the complaint and the order has been sent to the MC commissioner via e-mail and post for necessary action. The complainant has also been informed about the commission’s directions.

The order, signed by Justice Gurbir Singh (member) and Justice Sant Parkash (chairperson), emphasises that the matter requires careful examination to determine whether the MC’s action was within its jurisdiction and carried out following due procedure.

The case will now be reviewed by the commission on November 19, when the municipal commissioner is expected to submit his report.