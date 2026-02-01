Humans rights body seeks report on poor roads, civic lapses in Panchkula

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has sought a report from the chief engineer of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on a complaint alleging poor civic infrastructure and deteriorating road conditions across the city. The matter is scheduled to be heard on February 11. Complainant flags no action against ‘erring’ contractors. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The complaint was filed by SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, who alleged that the roads were re-carpeted around a year ago but have since developed numerous potholes, causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders and small commercial vehicle operators. He further alleged that the concerned agencies failed to take action against contractors even during the stipulated warranty period.

In his complaint, Nayar said that multiple government agencies, including the municipal corporation (MC), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), PMDA and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), are responsible for the maintenance of carriageways, footpaths, medians, drainage systems, traffic control measures and road signage, all of which are in a deteriorated and pitiable condition.

The complaint highlighted that road markings, lane demarcations, reflective studs, cat-eyes and zebra crossings have either faded or disappeared, increasing the risk of accidents, particularly during night hours. Mandatory signage such as speed limit boards, pedestrian crossing signs, slip road indicators and warning signs at accident-prone locations are either missing or improperly placed, in violation of Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines.

Tree pruning was also flagged as a major concern, with overgrown branches blocking sunlight in residential areas and obstructing the visibility of road signboards. Heavy vehicles are reportedly at risk due to tree branches extending towards the centre of carriageways.

Footpaths, wherever constructed, are either broken or have missing pavers, rendering them unsafe for pedestrians. The drainage system has allegedly collapsed in several sectors, including Sectors 8, 9, 10, 15 and 19, leading to waterlogging and damage to residential properties during the monsoon season.

Additionally, frequent damage to roads in the central business district, including areas around Sector 7/18 Chowk and Parshuram Chowk, has resulted in prolonged road closures and traffic diversions, further aggravating congestion and increasing the risk of accidents.