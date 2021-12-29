Hurriyat blames Union government for demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir

The Hurriyat Conference on Tuesday sought help from the international community and blamed the Centre for enforcing demographic changes in the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir.

A Hurriyat Conference statement came in reaction to the real estate summit that was held in Jammu on Monday and was attended by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union housing and urban affairs minister and Union MoS Jitendra Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the summit according to a government statement, top leaders of India’s real estate sector came together and signed 39 MoUs worth ₹18,300 crore for investments in residential, commercial, infrastructure and film sectors.

During the summit, J&K governor Manoj Sinha said the next ‘real estate summit’ will be held in Srinagar on May 21 and 22, 2022.

Hardeep Singh Puri said the real estate, is the second largest employer in the country, will create innumerable opportunities for economic growth in J&K. “The natural endowments in the UT of J&K and resilience of its people are second to none in the world which now need to be translated into economic development, prosperity and ease of living,” he said.

The Hurriyat Conference strongly reacted to the summit. “The Government of India wants to change the demographic character of Muslim majority J&K and disempower its residents through such diktats and measures in order to scuttle the final resolution of the long-standing international political dispute of Kashmir in accordance with the will and aspirations of its people as promised by the international community, based on principles of justice and international law,” said Hurriyat in a statement. “Since August 2019, in succession one after other authoritarian laws and diktats are being implemented in J&K towards this end and to facilitate the electoral prospects of the ruling party in India as J&K has become its favourite whipping boy. Simultaneously, the ruling dispensation is pursuing the divide and rule policy by dividing the population of J&K on the basis of religions, regions, ethnicities and political interests to fracture political aspirations and voices,” the Hurriyat statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mainstream political leaders have also raised concern for putting the land of J&K on “sale” in the name of real estate investment summit۔

“Once again, the true intentions of the government are brought to the fore. While offering to secure the land, jobs, domicile laws and identity of the people of Ladakh and J&K is being put up for sale. People of Jammu should be aware, “investors” will buy land in Jammu long before Kashmir,” tweeted NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the summit “sale of the resources of J&K”.

“J&Ks special status was illegally revoked to dehumanise, dispossess and disempower the only Muslim majority state in India. The GOIs brazen loot and sale of our resources shows that the sole motive is to annihilate our identity and change the demography (sic),” said Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Apni Party, which is considered close to the BJP, also called this summit an “endeavour for undermining the domicile law”.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday in a statement said efforts that aim at holistic development and job creation in Jammu and Kashmir are welcome but not at the cost of domicile laws that safeguard land and employment rights of its permanent residents.

He said, “Our party will always welcome any efforts that will foster progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. But at the same time, we are pledged to resist any plans that will do away with the exclusive rights of the people on their land and jobs.”

He said the way term “permanent resident of the state” has been omitted from the J&K Development Act, was totally unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}