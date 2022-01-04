Husband, in laws arrested for pregnant woman’s dowry death in Ludhiana

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered in Heera Nagar of Moti Nagar on Monday by her husband and in-laws for not fulfilling their demand of dowry.

The accused had tried to set it up as a suicide case and claimed that victim, Khushboo Sharma, had hanged herself.

The Moti Nagar police have arrested her husband, Gagandeep, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, on the statement of the victim’s mother Rajni Sharma of Kakowal Road.

Rajni said her daughter had married Gagandeep a year-and-a-half ago. Soon after marriage, the accused had started harassing Khushboo for dowry.

Khushboo’s family had intervened several times but to no avail, said her mother. Rajni added that on Monday morning, they received a call from Khushboo’s in-laws. They told her that Khushboo had ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Rajni and other family members rushed to their house and found Khushboo lying dead on the bed. The mother said she saw injury marks on her daughter’s body. Inspector Surinder Kumar, station house officer of Moti Nagar said a case under Section 304B (dowry death) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.