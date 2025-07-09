Hyderabad bizman duped of 3 crore by J&K fraudsters posing as sapphire dealers

A Hyderabad businessman’s dream to invest in rare blue sapphires cost him dear after he was duped of ₹3 crore by fraudsters posing as gemstone dealers, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday. A Hyderabad businessman’s dream to invest in rare blue sapphires cost him dear after he was duped of ₹ 3 crore by fraudsters posing as gemstone dealers, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday.

Police helped the businessman recover ₹62 lakh and have initiated legal proceedings to attach properties of the accused under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), under which property can be attached and forfeited to restore the cheated amount to the complainant, according to officials.

Mir Firasath Ali Khan from Hyderabad lodged a complaint at Bahu Fort police station last year, alleging that some people from Jammu tried to sell him the fake diamonds claiming they were the renowned Kashmir blue sapphires, a police spokesperson said.

An FIR was registered and the probe revealed a larger conspiracy involving Mohammed Rayaz of Rajouri and Mohammed Taj Khan of Surankote in Poonch, both currently living in Jammu, and their accomplices. They duped the complainant of ₹3 crore and were attempting to sell him the fake sapphires for a total of ₹25 crore, the spokesperson said.

He said a police team led by sub-divisional police officer, Bakshi Nagar, Satish Bhardwaj, successfully recovered ₹62 lakh and the money was subsequently released by the court in favour of the complainant.

During the investigation, several fake Kashmir sapphire necklaces were also recovered.

Police said the investigating officer identified the property acquired by the accused using the proceeds of the crime and moved court to go ahead with the attachment under Section 107 of the BNSS.