Hyderpora encounter: Building owner used as human shield by Pakistani militant

As the J&K government has completed the magisterial probe in the Hyderpora encounter, J&K deputy inspector of general of police who was heading the Special Investigative Team (SIT) said the house owner was killed by a foreign militant and used as a “human shield.”

The SIT head said both Mudasir Gul and Amir Magrey, who were killed in the encounter, had militant links.

On November 15, two militants and two local businessmen, identified as Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul, who were described by the police as “overground workers” of terror outfits, were killed during the operation in Hyderpora. Police said the terrorists had been hiding inside the shopping complex owned by Bhat. However, families contested the police claims and said that forces killed innocent civilians in a fake encounter.

Deputy inspector general of police, central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, who headed the SIT, said house owner Altaf Bhat was used as a human shield by Pakistani militant Bilal Bhai, who was also killed in the encounter.

“The house owner was used as a human shield by Pakistani militant Bilal Bhai. Mudasir Gul was killed by the foreign militant,” said DIG Sujit Kumar who was flanked by J&K director general of police Dilbagh Singh and inspector general of police Vijay Kumar.

Giving details of the encounter, the DIG said they have CCTV evidence which showed that Mudasir Gul along with the foreign militant used to travel in his vehicle and foreign militant Bilal used to stay in the chamber of Mudasir along with Amir Magray and used the place as his hideout. “Amir Magray used to travel to Bandipore and Gurez and when police asked him about foreign militants, he didn’t tell the truth.”

Kumar said Amir Magray had sent his picture along with pistol to his friend and helped Bilal Bhai in arranging accommodation in Srinagar. “Mudasir Gul was killed by the foreign militant.”

Kumar also said that family members of Altaf Bhat, who owned the building, didn’t give satisfactory replies about the tenants in the building.

Meanwhile, the J&K government has received the magisterial inquiry report regarding the Hyderpora encounter, however, details have not been revealed. On November 17, JK Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a probe into the incident after hue and cry.

However, the PAGD termed the press briefing of police as a repetition of the old story and cover-up to the incident.

“It does not even, slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident.

There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the security forces and the latest statement of the police seems to be a concocted cover-up story,” PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said in a statement.

