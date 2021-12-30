Hyderpora encounter: House owner’s kin contest SIT clean chit to security forces

. A day after the police had indicated no wrongdoing on part of the security forces in the Hyderpora encounter, the family members have contested the claims.

The police on Tuesday had said that the house owner got killed in “crossfire” after being used as a human shield by a foreign militant and described both Mudasir Gul and Amir Magrey having links with militants. The family members of the civilians have contested the police probe.

On November 15, two militants and two local businessmen, identified as Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul, who were described by the police as “overground workers” of militant outfits, were killed during the operation in Hyderpora. The police said the terrorists had been hiding inside the shopping complex owned by Bhat. However, families contested the police claims and said the forces killed “innocent civilians” in a fake encounter.

Sujit Kumar, DIG, said the family members of Altaf Bhat, who owned the building, didn’t give satisfactory replies about the tenants in the building.

Brother of Altaf Bhat, while rejecting the SIT report, termed the report “fabricated”.

“It’s false. I reject it. My brother had severe torture marks on his body. How come he was made a human shield as claimed by police when 2,000 security forces personnel were present on the spot,” Abdul Majeed Bhat told a local news agency in Srinagar.

Saima Bhat, niece of Altaf Bhat, said he was the sole owner of his property so only he was aware of the documents like building permission, rent deed with his tenants and the mode of payment with his tenants. “We checked them at home but we got only a few documents which we have produced before them. The rest of the documents must have been in his personal room in the building, where the firing incident happened. The building was returned on Tuesday and we opened his room, all of the documents regarding his business and files were scattered, we couldn’t find that file and the locker was also open. Whenever they summoned us, we went to meet them,” she said.

“It was not repeated summons. In the second summon they asked for documents and on Wednesday they gave us the third summons. The first was to appear before the DIG as the eyewitness. The summons were addressed to Altaf’s eldest brother, Abdul Majid Bhat,” she said.

The wife of Mudasir Gul also termed the report “fabricated”. On Tuesday, the PAGD had termed the press briefing of police as a repetition of the old story and cover-up to the incident.

Sajjad Lone of the Peoples Conference and Altaf Bukhari of Apni Party also raised questions over the SIT.

“The Hyderpora probe was on expected lines. One more addition to hundreds of ornamental probes Any victims of the past or of the future better ensure that they are not caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time or even right place at the wrong time. The onus to save oneself is on the self,” said Sajjad Lone in a tweet.

Apni party president Altaf Bukhari said the way SIT had given clean to the forces in the Hyderpora encounter case has raised several questions. “What sort of probe is this. Already the people of J&K have no faith in these probes,” he said.

SIT warns political leaders of panel action for ‘speculative’ comments

The police on Wednesday warned political leaders for casting doubts upon the evidence obtained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the Hyderpora encounter case.

Soon after SIT head DIG Sujit Kumar on Tuesday during a press conference indicated no wrongdoing on part of the security forces in the Hyderpora encounter, almost all top leaders of mainstream political parties questioned the probe of SIT. Even the families of civilians termed the probe fabricated.

“Today, SIT came across several posts on media from some political leaders and family members where they have cast doubts upon the evidence obtained by SIT so far. These people have tried to call it ‘concocted cover-up Story’, ‘ornamental probe’, ‘clean chit to killers’, ‘fairy tale of police’, etc. A magisterial inquiry was initiated and accordingly, the inquiry officer issued a general notice through the electronic and print media and invited members of the general public to record his/her statement if any such person has any acquaintance or knowledge or proof regarding the incident. All such person making statements should have approached the inquiry officer with genuine evidence they have for corroboration or contradiction of the facts surfaced in the case,” the SIT chairman said in a statement.

“The SIT constituted in the instant case is still investigating the matter and all such persons are once again advised to provide any type of evidence if they have regarding the incident so that every aspect of the investigation is covered and concluded on merits,” he said.

The statement further said that such speculative statements from political leaders have the tendency to create provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular sections of society.

“This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law,” the statement said.