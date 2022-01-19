Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / I congratulate the groom, but wedding in voters’ hands: Sidhu on Bhagwant Mann as AAP’s CM face
chandigarh news

I congratulate the groom, but wedding in voters’ hands: Sidhu on Bhagwant Mann as AAP’s CM face

Sidhu addressed a press conference in Amritsar, hours after AAP named Bhagwant Mann as its CM face for Punjab polls
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated Mann for being announced as the AAP’s CM face. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated him in a mocking tone.

“The bridegroom (CM candidate) may have been chosen but it depends on the people whether a wedding should take place or not. I congratulate the bridegroom, though. Our high command is intelligent and whatever decision it will take, it will be in the interest of the state. I have trust in the people of Punjab that they will vote for ‘Punjab model’, a roadmap for the state’s future. Sidhu stands by the roadmap; Sidhu stands for giving a better life to the people of Punjab. Getting power for the heck of it is not Sidhu’s interest,” he said at a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday.

He said the ‘Punjab model’ will end the ‘thekedari’ (contract) system, bring the state’s money back and invest in people’s welfare. “Complete government control over sand mining is the only solution. ‘Punjab model’ proposes the formation of Punjab State Mining Corporation to disband the ‘thekedari’ system and to sell sand at a fixed rate and date. As long as the ‘thekedari’ system exists, people won’t have access to cheaper sand,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

“The ‘Punjab model’ policy includes state-owned stockyards, online booking, delivery on fixed date through GPS-fitted trucks. This will provide cheap sand to the people and earn the exchequer about 2,000-3000 crore extra on yearly basis besides creating 60,000 jobs for the youth,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP