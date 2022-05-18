IAS vs IAS in Haryana: Would not knock on court’s doors, let CBI probe both FIRs, says Verma

Managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said he will not approach the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of an FIR registered against him on complaint of IAS colleague Ashok Khemka.

Verma said he has requested the state government that both the FIRs – one against him and the second against Khemka – should be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Khemka, in a May 6 letter to the state government, had pleaded to keep the records pertaining to appointment in safe custody as he feared that Verma might tamper with it.

In his reply, Verma termed the allegations baseless and said by directly interfering in the matter, Khemka is trying to linger on the enquiry as the recruitments were made during his tenure and he was the appointing authority.