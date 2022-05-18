IAS vs IAS in Haryana: Would not knock on court’s doors, let CBI probe both FIRs, says Verma
Managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said he will not approach the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of an FIR registered against him on complaint of IAS colleague Ashok Khemka.
Verma said he has requested the state government that both the FIRs – one against him and the second against Khemka – should be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Khemka, in a May 6 letter to the state government, had pleaded to keep the records pertaining to appointment in safe custody as he feared that Verma might tamper with it.
In his reply, Verma termed the allegations baseless and said by directly interfering in the matter, Khemka is trying to linger on the enquiry as the recruitments were made during his tenure and he was the appointing authority.
-
Zapurza, Pune’s new art point, to be inaugurated on Thursday
PUNE Pune is all set to have a unique new place to celebrate India's vibrant culture. Set up by Ajit Gadgil, 'Zapurza - The museum of art and culture' will be inaugurated on Thursday by legendary flautist pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. The architecture of the place designed by Shirish Beri lends a traditional vibe to the overall experience. There are galleries allocated to local artists to provide opportunity to the young, budding artists of Pune.
-
Gurugram land deal: Haryana govt cancels license granted to Robert Vadra’s firm
Seven years after it took over the reins of the state, the BJP-led Haryana government has cancelled the real estate development license granted to Robert Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited in Gurugram during the Congress reign in 2008. In 2012, the license to develop a commercial colony was transferred by Sky Light to realty major DLF Retail Developer Limited for ₹58 crore.
-
Towards an energy-efficient UP: Workshop on plan to cut carbon emissions held
A workshop for stakeholders for net zero carbon emission pathways 'UP State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (UPSEEAP)', was held on Tuesday in Lucknow to establish the Uttar Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (UPSEEAP). India's aim is to cut carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes till 2030. Under the principle 'Energy Saved is Energy Produced',Arvind Kumar Sharma, state minister for energy & additional energya also emphasised the behavioural change in conjunction with technological interventions to achieve energy efficiency.
-
Hinjewadi police book two Pune builders for extortion of ₹10.85 crore
Pune: The Hinjewadi police have booked two persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10.85 crore from a Pune-based builder. The police have invoked IPC 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intention) against the accused. API Sandeep Deshmukh is the investigating officer in the case.
-
19-year-old youth booked for raping minor in Lonikand
Pune: The Lonikand police have booked a 19-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on May 13. According to the police, the victim stays in the neighbourhood of the accused and had entered the house at a time when all the family members were away. The police have invoked relevant sections under the POCSO Act. Police station incharge Rajendra Mokashi said the incident took place in Gholwadi area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics