Tuesday, May 07, 2024
ICSE Class-10:Two students share top spot in Chandigarh tricity

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 07, 2024 09:50 AM IST

With a score of 99.2%, two students from the tricity -- Srishti Joshi of Tender Heart High School, Sector 33, and Neiv Gupta of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula -- bagged the top spot in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class-10 exam, the results of which were declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday.

Neiv Gupta 99.4 % ICSE 10th Class At Little Flower School Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Joshi will opt for medical in Class 11 as she wants to become a scientist. Gupta, meanwhile, will go for non-medical and dreams of studying computer science engineering from one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the country.

Srishti Joshi

Joshi, who didn’t go for any tuitions, said she focused on understanding the concepts instead of rote learning. Gupta said that he deleted all his social media accounts so that he isn’t distracted.

The second spot also went to two students -- Kartik Goel of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali and Rashtratej of St. Xavier`s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44C, Chandigarh, who scored 98.8%. The third place went to Arav Gupta of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, who got 98.6%.

Last year, two students had scored 99.2% in the tricity. Four students had scored 99%. The tricity has eight schools affiliated to the board -- Strawberry Fields High School; Tender Heart School, Sector 33; St Xavier’s School; St Stephen’s School; Yadavindra Public School, Sector 51, Mohali; St Xavier’s High School, Sector 20, Panchkula; Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula; and Little Flower Convent School.

