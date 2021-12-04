Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IED defused in Kashmir’s Kupwara
chandigarh news

IED defused in Kashmir’s Kupwara

A BSF spokesman said on a specific information, a BSF patrolling party detected a suspicious cylindrical metal object, connected to a battery and wires in north Kashmir’s Kupwara
Traffic was stopped and the area was cordoned off by the police and army. The explosive was later defused. (HT Photo/for representation only)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 03:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the roadside in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Friday morning.

A BSF spokesman said on a specific information, a BSF patrolling party detected a suspicious cylindrical metal object, connected to a battery and wires.

Traffic on the road was stopped and the area was cordoned off by the police and army. The explosive was later defused by the bomb disposal squad of Kupwara police and 41 Rashtriya Rifles without causing any harm to men and material.

