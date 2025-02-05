If militancy is over in J&K, then why Kulgam attack, asks Farooq Abdullah

Close on the heels of Kulgam terror attack that left and ex-serviceman dead and his wife and daughter injured, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday questioned the central government’s claims that terrorism has been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir. Close on the heels of Kulgam terror attack that left and ex-serviceman dead and his wife and daughter injured, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday questioned the central government’s claims that terrorism has been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir. (Aman Sharma)

“If militancy has ended then why are terror attacks still taking place,” he asked. Farooq Abdullah was responding to media queries at a cancer awareness programme at the Government Medical College here.

Referring to the terror attack in Kulgam on Monday that left an ex-serviceman dead, and his family injured, the former CM chided government’s assertion of having eradicated militancy.

“If militancy has ended then why attacks are still taking place. Every day, they make statements in Parliament, outside Parliament, on mountains and everywhere that militancy has ended. If militancy has ended then incidents like this should not happen,” Abdullah said in a clear reference to BJP government.

On INDIA bloc, he said that it has been doing well and would continue to hold good.

When asked who will win the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, he said, “I will have to become an astrologer so that I can tell you what will happen in Delhi elections. How would I know who will come and who will go? I did not even know about this place.

He asked the scribes to have patience and wait for elections to be held on Wednesday.

“They (BJP) also said they would come (to power in J&K). They said this way or that way, there will be a hung assembly (in J&K). The decision is made by the people of this country, not by Farooq Abdullah or Sakina Itoo,” he said.

On the restoration of statehood, the NC chief reiterated his stance and hoped that it would be restored.

“God willing, it will be restored. It may take some time, but it will definitely happen,” he said.

When asked if he would go to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh, he said, “I bathe in my house every day. My house is neither in the mosque nor in the temple nor in the gurdwara. My God lives in my heart.”